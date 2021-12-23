Russia, China Jointly Develop High-Tech Weapons - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia and China have teamed up to develop high-tech weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The Chinese army is heavily equipped with the most advanced weapons systems. We are even developing together individual high-tech weapons. We cooperate in space, aviation, both in aircraft and helicopters. Finally, we are developing cooperation between the armed forces," Putin said at his annual press conference.

The president added that Russia is ready to supply energy resources to China after 2060 when both countries should reach carbon neutrality.

Russia and China continue to work in nuclear energy, high technologies, and practically in all areas, including high-tech ones, the leader added.

"This is an absolutely comprehensive partnership of a strategic nature, which has no precedent in history, at least between Russia and China. And this work, hard work, benefits both the Chinese and Russian people, and, of course, is such a serious stabilizing factor in the international arena," Putin said.