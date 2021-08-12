Russia, China Launch Joint Airstrikes During Military Exercise - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Russian and Chinese fighter jets carried out joint airstrikes during the Interaction-2021 military exercise, Russia's Military District said on Thursday.

"During Sibu/Interaction 2021 exercise, the crews of the Su-30SM multirole fighters of the Eastern Military District, together with the pilots of the Air Force of the People's Liberation Army of China, took part in a group air strike exercise. The Chinese side used Jian-7 and Jian-11 aircraft as part of an aviation squadron," the statement read.

After takeoff in pairs and climb, the crews of the operational-tactical aviation of the coalition group entered the combat course and launched a group attack on the mock enemy, hitting 100% of ground targets, the military said.

The joint Russian-Chinese drills were launched on Monday and will run until Friday in China's north-central Ningxia region. The exercise is aimed at demonstrating the ability of China and Russia to fight terrorism, and maintain peace and stability in the region. Up to 10,000 troops of the Eastern Military District represented Russia in the drills.