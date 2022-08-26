Russia, China Launch Joint Video Exchange Project Among Leading Media Outlets

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) A Russian-Chinese project on the exchange of video products between the leading media of the two countries was officially launched on Friday at the Russian embassy in Beijing, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"Today we have launched a unique project that has become the result of close and fruitful cooperation between Russian and Chinese mass media," Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said at the ceremony marking the launch of the project, adding that in the modern information age "it is extremely important to maintain such a high level of interaction," constantly looking for new ways and non-standard solutions for delivering content to the audience, while increasing innovation and creativity.

The diplomat said that Russian and Chinese media play a huge role in the development of mutually beneficial bilateral relations, promoting comprehensive and diverse experience exchanges and helping to fully realize their competitive advantages on the international arena.

The general director of the Chinese broadcaster CGTN, Fan Yun, noted in response that under the current project, CGTN closely cooperates with many Russian leading media, striving to show "the real China" to the Russian-speaking audience.

"CGTN news channel and multimedia platforms operating in different languages are also ready to help Russian colleagues in distributing their high-quality video products dedicated to Russian history and culture," he added.

The practical cooperation between China and Russia is especially important amid the serious changes taking place on the international arena, and the new content exchange project will contribute to deepening mutual understanding between the two nations and strengthening the traditional friendship between Moscow and Beijing, Fan said.

CGTN is in close partnership with the Rossiya Segodnya international media agency, the parent organization to Sputnik, among other Russian media.