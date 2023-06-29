Russia, China Listed as Main Security Threats in New Czech Security Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Russia and China are listed as the main security threats to the Czech Republic in the country's new security strategy and accused of allegedly intending to undermine the nation's political and economic stability, as well as the entire world order.

"Russia acts deliberately against Czechia's political, economic and social stability. It poses a fundamental threat to our society. China calls into question the international order. This has adverse implications for Euro-Atlantic security. Russian and China share the interest to weaken the influence and unity of democratic countries," the document read.

North Korea and Iran are also listed as countries which the Czech Republic considers to be a serious threat to its national security.

The strategy, which was presented by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky at a press conference on Wednesday, states the need for Prague to get ready to counter hostile actions in the cyber, information, economic and intelligence fields, as well as to become part of a potential armed conflict.

The document also notes the "critical importance" of NATO and EU membership to Prague, recalling that "a threat to an ally is a threat to Czechia."

The Czech Republic stated in the strategy that although the use of nuclear weapons against it was unlikely, that risk would increase if they were used in Ukraine or elsewhere in the world.