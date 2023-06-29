Open Menu

Russia, China Listed As Main Security Threats In New Czech Security Strategy

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Russia, China Listed as Main Security Threats in New Czech Security Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Russia and China are listed as the main security threats to the Czech Republic in the country's new security strategy and accused of allegedly intending to undermine the nation's political and economic stability, as well as the entire world order.

"Russia acts deliberately against Czechia's political, economic and social stability. It poses a fundamental threat to our society. China calls into question the international order. This has adverse implications for Euro-Atlantic security. Russian and China share the interest to weaken the influence and unity of democratic countries," the document read.

North Korea and Iran are also listed as countries which the Czech Republic considers to be a serious threat to its national security.

The strategy, which was presented by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky at a press conference on Wednesday, states the need for Prague to get ready to counter hostile actions in the cyber, information, economic and intelligence fields, as well as to become part of a potential armed conflict.

The document also notes the "critical importance" of NATO and EU membership to Prague, recalling that "a threat to an ally is a threat to Czechia."

The Czech Republic stated in the strategy that although the use of nuclear weapons against it was unlikely, that risk would increase if they were used in Ukraine or elsewhere in the world.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Iran Russia China Nuclear Prague Czech Republic Share Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

52 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

52 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

14 hours ago
Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

16 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

16 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

16 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

16 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World