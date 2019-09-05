Russia, China May Create Engine on Basis of PD-35 for Their CR929 Aircraft - Rostec

Russia and China may create jointly an engine for their planned CR929 wide-body passenger aircraft on the basis of Russia's PD-35 engine, Anatoly Serdyukov, the aviation cluster industrial director of state corporation Rostec, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia and China may create jointly an engine for their planned CR929 wide-body passenger aircraft on the basis of Russia's PD-35 engine, Anatoly Serdyukov, the aviation cluster industrial director of state corporation Rostec, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We see using the PD-35 engine or a new engine that we could create with our Chinese partners on its basis as one of the most promising priority options for the CR929. We believe PD-35 will be a highly-competitive product, and our international partners will duly appreciate its advantages," Serdyukov said.

Russia and China intend to fulfill their plans on CR929 construction by 2025-2027. The cost of the program is currently estimated at $13-$20 billion. The maiden flight of the aircraft is expected in 2025.

An official representative of Russia's United Engine Corporation (part of Rostec) told Sputnik in mid-November that the corporation planned to finalize development of the PD-35 engine by 2025. It will be designed for prospective wide-body long-range aircraft.