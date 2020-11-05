Russia, China May Keep Trade at Pre-Crisis Level in 2020 Despite Pandemic - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia and China may keep the level of trade at $110 billion in 2020 despite the negative impact of COVID-19, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov said on Thursday

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Russia and China may keep the level of trade at $110 billion in 2020 despite the negative impact of COVID-19, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov said on Thursday.

Over the first nine months of 2020, Russia and China maintained approximately the same dynamics in bilateral trade as during the pre-crisis year, showing a decrease of only 2 percent, which falls within the statistical margin of error.

"During the nine months, we have reached a rather significant figure of almost $80 billion.

If things go on like this, and we hope that in the remaining months of the year there may even be some increase, then we will reach at least the figures for last year, which is approximately $110 billion. This may be the most important thing," Denisov said.

China's General Administration of Customs said in October that Russia-China turnover in the first nine months of 2020 decreased by two percent year on year to $78.84 billion.

In 2019, the Russia-China trade turnover grew by 3.4 percent to a record of $110.75 billion.