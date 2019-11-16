UrduPoint.com
Russia-China Media Forum Discusses Fake News, Notes Attempts To Distort Two Nations' Image

Participants of the third edition of the Russian-Chinese forum of new media have discussed the fight against fake news, the distorted image of the two countries in mainstream media and the problem related to the spread of unverified information in the epoch of the Internet and digital technologies

WUXI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Participants of the third edition of the Russian-Chinese forum of new media have discussed the fight against fake news, the distorted image of the two countries in mainstream media and the problem related to the spread of unverified information in the epoch of the internet and digital technologies.

On Friday, the Russian-Chinese forum opened in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi, bringing together the two countries' leading media outlets, including the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency.

"Since our Chinese counterparts said today that very often we see the distorted image of our countries in western media, twisted and false information about what is happening in our countries, it is extremely important for us to think how to develop certain technological platforms and cooperate to spread the truthful information about what is happening in our countries and abroad," Dmitry Gornostaev, the deputy editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said at the forum.

He noted that the fight against fake news similarly took center stage at the Russian news agency's talks with Xinhua on the sidelines of the BRICS Media Forum in Sao Paulo in early November.

Gornostaev recalled that an action plan had been adopted at that forum, with BRICS media committing themselves to cooperating, possibly through creating technological platforms, to counter fake news.

"I believe that the fight against fake news is one of the promising areas of our cooperation," he concluded.

Gao Lianzhong, executive vice president of the China Radio International website (CRIOnline), in turn, told Sputnik that the era of the Internet and so-called people's media, when any individual could portray themselves as media, made it harder for a reader to verify the truth.

"The effectiveness of traditional media, especially state media, is extremely high. Therefore, when a reader decides on which information is true and which is not, they are most likely to choose state media," he pointed out.

Following the forum, the participants adopted a joint declaration.

