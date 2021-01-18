Russia-China Military Drills Are Not Targeted Against Japan - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Russian-Chinese military drills are not targeted against Japan, the countries just seek ensuring combat readiness of air forces that protect their borders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured on Monday.

The diplomat praised the friendly relations that Russian President Vladimir Putin traditionally had with Japanese leaders, also expressing the belief that Moscow would establish personal contacts with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who was appointed to the post in September 2020.

"As for the military situation, we do cooperate with China, including through military drills. The Russian-Chinese exercises are not something completely new. We have held several ground drills, both within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and in the bilateral format. This time we held a joint exercise of our aerospace forces. They are not targeted against Japan, they are just aimed at ensuring combat readiness of the air forces that protect Russian and Chinese borders," Lavrov said at a press conference.