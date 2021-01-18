UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-China Military Drills Are Not Targeted Against Japan - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia-China Military Drills Are Not Targeted Against Japan - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Russian-Chinese military drills are not targeted against Japan, the countries just seek ensuring combat readiness of air forces that protect their borders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured on Monday.

The diplomat praised the friendly relations that Russian President Vladimir Putin traditionally had with Japanese leaders, also expressing the belief that Moscow would establish personal contacts with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who was appointed to the post in September 2020.

"As for the military situation, we do cooperate with China, including through military drills. The Russian-Chinese exercises are not something completely new. We have held several ground drills, both within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and in the bilateral format. This time we held a joint exercise of our aerospace forces. They are not targeted against Japan, they are just aimed at ensuring combat readiness of the air forces that protect Russian and Chinese borders," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia China Shanghai Vladimir Putin Japan September 2020 Post

Recent Stories

TAQA Group to support Abu Dhabi Sustainability Wee ..

34 seconds ago

Shahzad Akbar says PM has directed to make Broadsh ..

12 minutes ago

South African breweries adapt to survive alcohol b ..

5 minutes ago

Indicators show economy witnessing significant gro ..

5 minutes ago

IRSA releases 32,100 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

China's Heilongjiang reports 7 new confirmed, 81 a ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.