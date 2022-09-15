Russia, China, Mongolia Share Views on Most International Issues - Putin

Russia, China and Mongolia share views on most pressing international issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during a meeting with his Chinese and Mongolian counterparts

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russia, China and Mongolia share views on most pressing international issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during a meeting with his Chinese and Mongolian counterparts.

"Our countries share approaches on most pressing issues on the international agenda, and act from agreed positions in the UN and regional organizations," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, the three countries managed to achieve significant relations in cooperation in trade, economics, science and other areas.

"Today we can state with satisfaction that all these (trilateral) agreements are being successfully implemented and bring concrete dividends," Putin said, adding that Russia is interested in strengthening relations with China and Mongolia.