Russia-China-Mongolia Trilateral Meeting To Take Place In Uzbekistan Within SCO - Putin

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) A trilateral summit of Russia, China and Mongolia will take place in Uzbekistan as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"A meeting is planned with the president of Mongolia pretty soon in Uzbekistan, where we are scheduled to have a trilateral summit with the participation of the Chinese president," Putin said during a bilateral meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

