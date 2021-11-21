Russia, China More Advanced in Hypersonic Technologies Than US - American Top Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The United States is not "as advanced" in hypersonic technologies as Russia or China, US Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson said.

"We are not as advanced as the Chinese or the Russians in terms of hypersonic programs," Thompson said at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday.

The US official also told the Politico news outlet that the US Space Force works to "figure out the type of satellite constellation" that the country needs to track hypersonic missiles.

Currently, Russia is the only country possessing fully operational hypersonic missiles. The Russian armed forces have the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles, and the 3M22 Zircon anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile is being tested.