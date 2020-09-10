UrduPoint.com
Russia, China Most Prepared To Use Robotics, AI Technology In Everyday Life - IT Executive

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia and China are the most prepared countries for wide implementation of robots and artificial intelligence (AI) in various areas of life, Oleg Kivokurtsev, a co-founder and the development director of robotics manufacturer Promobot, has told Sputnik.

When asked which country is most prepared for the use of AI and robots in everyday life in terms of infrastructure and mentality, Kivokurtsev said that both Russian and foreign engineers agreed that it was Russia.

"We [in Russia] have a digitization program at the state level, everyone is talking about it, officials and state agencies have KPI on implementation of innovations and IT technologies," Kivokurtsev continued.

Kivokurtsev emphasized that Russians are open-minded toward technology, while in Western countries, people are more concerned about security of their personal data, which impedes the development of facial and voice recognition systems that are crucial in robotics.

"But the leaders are Asian countries ” China, because they have widely implemented various systems everywhere, anything you want: robotized manufacturing, a facial recognition system in street cameras, unmanned vehicles, and RPA [Robotic Process Automation] systems, less than could be, but are still very widespread," Kivokurtsev added.

The Promobot co-founder recalled that robotics was developing in India, too.

Kivokurtsev noted that in Asia, people genuinely like robots, unlike Europeans, who are generally "lukewarm" toward them.

