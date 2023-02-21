UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Need To Coordinate Stances Amid Volatile Situation Globally - Wang Yi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Russia, China Need to Coordinate Stances Amid Volatile Situation Globally - Wang Yi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) In the conditions of the "volatile situation" in the world, Moscow and Beijing need to coordinate stances, Wang Yi, the director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party, said at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow.

"In the conditions of a volatile international situation, it is very important and timely to coordinate stances in depth on the bilateral agenda and the problems of the international and regional dimension," Wang said.

Russia and China need to develop "new steps of strategic cooperation in accordance with the changing situation," he added.

Chinese-Russian relations are solid as a rock and will withstand any test of the changing international situation, Wang said.

"I believe that today we have very good opportunities to continue our close strategic interaction and contacts in defense of our common strategic interests."

