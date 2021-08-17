Russia, China Need to Protect Their Legitimate Interests in Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia and China need to protect their legitimate interests in Afghanistan and contribute to the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) taking responsibility, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

First of all, it is necessary "to protect the legitimate interests of China and Russia in Afghanistan, to engage in timely interaction and support each other, and also to contribute to the Taliban taking responsibility and ensuring the safety of Chinese and Russian personnel, institutions and enterprises," Wang said as quoted by his ministry.