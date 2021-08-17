UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Need To Protect Their Legitimate Interests In Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:40 AM

Russia, China Need to Protect Their Legitimate Interests in Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia and China need to protect their legitimate interests in Afghanistan and contribute to the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) taking responsibility, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

First of all, it is necessary "to protect the legitimate interests of China and Russia in Afghanistan, to engage in timely interaction and support each other, and also to contribute to the Taliban taking responsibility and ensuring the safety of Chinese and Russian personnel, institutions and enterprises," Wang said as quoted by his ministry.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia China All

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

6 hours ago
 Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

7 hours ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

7 hours ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

7 hours ago
 Muharram Control Room setup

Muharram Control Room setup

7 hours ago
 Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency ..

Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency of UNSC to address meeting on ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.