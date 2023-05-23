UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Need To Work To Facilitate Mutual Access To Agricultural Markets - Mishustin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Russia, China Need to Work to Facilitate Mutual Access to Agricultural Markets - Mishustin

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Russia and China need to work more actively to facilitate mutual access to agricultural markets and strengthen food security together, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a Russian-Chinese forum in Shanghai on Tuesday.

"It is necessary to work more actively to facilitate mutual access to agricultural markets. And jointly strengthen food security," Mishustin said.

