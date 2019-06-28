Russia, China Not Directing Policy Against Anyone - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia and China are not directing their policy against anyone, but are consistently implementing plans for expanding cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Thursday.

"In fact, Russia and China are not directing their policy against anyone. We are just consistently implementing our plans for expanding cooperation. We have been doing this since 2001, and we are just consistently implementing these plans," Putin told the Financial Times.