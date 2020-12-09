UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China Not Following US Unilateral Sanctions Against Tehran - Iranian Politician

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russia, China Not Following US Unilateral Sanctions Against Tehran - Iranian Politician

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia and China have refused to follow US Iran-targeting sanctions, imposed after Washington's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Assistant to the Chairman of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Tuesday.

"I want to emphasize that for several years after the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we watched the treachery of the United Kingdom, France and Germany in relation to the JCPOA, while the actions of China and Russia in relation to Iran were different ” they did not follow unilateral US sanctions, although they faced restrictions on some issues," Abdollahian told the Al-Alam newspaper.

According to the politician, Moscow and Beijing behaved with political discretion while the European countries "only played with Iran, saying beautiful words and making beautiful gestures."

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Moscow Russia China Washington Parliament Treachery Nuclear France European Union Germany Beijing Tehran United Kingdom United States 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

41 minutes ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

57 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

57 minutes ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

59 minutes ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

59 minutes ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.