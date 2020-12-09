Russia, China Not Following US Unilateral Sanctions Against Tehran - Iranian Politician

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia and China have refused to follow US Iran-targeting sanctions, imposed after Washington's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Assistant to the Chairman of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Tuesday.

"I want to emphasize that for several years after the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we watched the treachery of the United Kingdom, France and Germany in relation to the JCPOA, while the actions of China and Russia in relation to Iran were different ” they did not follow unilateral US sanctions, although they faced restrictions on some issues," Abdollahian told the Al-Alam newspaper.

According to the politician, Moscow and Beijing behaved with political discretion while the European countries "only played with Iran, saying beautiful words and making beautiful gestures."

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.