Russia, China Not Seeking Military Alliance, But Ties Affect Alignment Of Forces- Medvedev

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Russia, China Not Seeking Military Alliance, But Ties Affect Alignment of Forces- Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russia and China are not seeking a military alliance, but the level of relations between the two countries is at its highest point in history, this affects the international balance of power, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"It has been repeatedly stated that relations between Russia and the People's Republic of China are at the highest point in the entire history of our relations. We have really strategic relations, very good relations, fundamental relations.

Relations that are mutually beneficial. But no one is seeking military alliances, and this has also been repeatedly emphasized," Medvedev said.

"But at the same time, they constantly talk about it and monitor our relations all the time. This means that it is already affecting, as a balancer, the international alignment of forces, the poles that are being formed in international relations. But this does not rule out, of course, cooperation in various areas, including in the military technical sphere, and conducting various exercises," he said.

