Russia and China have noted the positive contribution of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the potential for developing cooperation between the alliance and Beijing, according to a joint statement published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China have noted the positive contribution of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the potential for developing cooperation between the alliance and Beijing, according to a joint statement published on Tuesday.

"The parties note the positive contribution of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to ensuring regional security, note the potential for developing cooperation between the CSTO and the PRC (the People's Republic of China) in order to ensure peace and stability in the region," the joint statement said following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow.