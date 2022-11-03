UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Obliged To Uphold UNSC Resolutions On N. Korean Proliferation - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Russia and China have an obligation to uphold UN Security Council resolutions targeting the proliferation of weapon systems by North Korea, Gonzalo Suarez, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Security at the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, said on Thursday

"The threat of proliferation by North Korea is a concern for a range of countries. There have been multiple UN Security Council resolutions specifically targeting North Korean proliferation that all UN member states have an obligation to uphold. Russia is not exempt from that obligation, neither is China," Suarez said during a press briefing.

It would be useful if Russia and China were to play more active roles in preventing North Korean proliferation, Suarez added.

Earlier Thursday, North Korea conducted three ballistic missile test launches, one of which may have been intercontinental. The launches came just one day after North Korea fired at least 23 missiles and 100 rounds of artillery toward the Yellow Sea and Sea of Japan.

North Korea claims the tests are carried out in response to "provocations" by South Korea, which has been conducting active military exercises both independently and alongside the US and Japan.

The US condemns North Korea's recent launches and underscores the need for all countries to fully implement UNSC resolutions intended to stymie Pyongyang's sourcing of technology and materials needed for their weapon tests, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

