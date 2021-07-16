Russia, China of Promote Their COVID-19 Vaccines By Undermining Western Ones - Psaki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States has found that Russia and China promoted their coronavirus vaccines by promoting messages that sow doubt in the Western vaccines, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The United States has found that Russia and China promoted their coronavirus vaccines by promoting messages that sow doubt in the Western vaccines, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"The State Department's Global Engagement Center has found that Russia and China have promoted their own vaccines through messaging that undermines Western-origin vaccines... That is more than just competition about vaccines," Psaki said during a press briefing.