Russia, China Oppose External Interference Undermining Security - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China oppose actions of external forces to undermine security and 'color revolutions', the joint statement signed by the two countries' leaders said on Friday.

"Russia and China stand against attempts by external forces to undermine security and stability in their common adjacent regions, intend to counter interference by outside forces in the internal affairs of sovereign countries under any pretext, oppose colour revolutions, and will increase cooperation in the aforementioned areas," the statement, published by the Kremlin, read.

The international and regional security situation is "complicating" and "the number of global challenges and threats is growing from day to day" even as COVID-19 pandemic continues, according to the statement.

