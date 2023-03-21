Russia, China Oppose Militarization of Information, Communication Technologies - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China oppose the militarization of information and communication technologies, as well as the restriction of their development.

"The parties oppose the militarization of information and communication technologies, restrictions on their development and cooperation in this area.

They support the creation of a multilateral, equitable and transparent global internet governance system while ensuring the sovereignty and security of all countries in this sphere," Russia and China said in a joint statement.