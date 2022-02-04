Russia, China Oppose NATO Expansion, Urge It to Abandon Cold War Approach - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China oppose further enlargement of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and call on the alliance to abandon its ideologically-charged Cold War approach, the countries said in a joint statement on Friday.

"The sides oppose further enlargement of NATO and call on the North Atlantic Alliance to abandon its ideologized cold war approaches, to respect the sovereignty, security and interests of other countries, the diversity of their civilizational, cultural and historical backgrounds, and to exercise a fair and objective attitude towards the peaceful development of other States," the statement, published on the Kremlin website, read.

In addition, the countries stressed that attempts by individual states to draw dividing lines based on ideological grounds, including through the creation of narrow-format blocs, pose threat to peace and stability.

The countries also voiced their objection to solving various international problems through workarounds and decried the policy of force, harassment and unilateral sanctions.

"The sides intend to resist attempts to substitute universally recognized formats and mechanisms that are consistent with international law for rules elaborated in private by certain nations or blocs of nations," the statement read.