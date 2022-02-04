UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Oppose NATO Expansion, Urge It To Abandon Cold War Approach - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Russia, China Oppose NATO Expansion, Urge It to Abandon Cold War Approach - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022)  Russia and China oppose further enlargement of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and call on the alliance to abandon its ideologically-charged Cold War approach, the countries said in a joint statement on Friday.

"The sides oppose further enlargement of NATO and call on the North Atlantic Alliance to abandon its ideologized cold war approaches, to respect the sovereignty, security and interests of other countries, the diversity of their civilizational, cultural and historical backgrounds, and to exercise a fair and objective attitude towards the peaceful development of other States," the statement, published on the Kremlin website, read.

In addition, the countries stressed that attempts by individual states to draw dividing lines based on ideological grounds, including through the creation of narrow-format blocs, pose threat to peace and stability.

The countries also voiced their objection to solving various international problems through workarounds and decried the policy of force, harassment and unilateral sanctions.

"The sides intend to resist attempts to substitute universally recognized formats and mechanisms that are consistent with international law for rules elaborated in private by certain nations or blocs of nations," the statement read.

Related Topics

NATO China Alliance

Recent Stories

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

18 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

21 minutes ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

23 minutes ago
 Revised schedule of Australiaâ€™s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australiaâ€™s tour to Pakistan announced

38 minutes ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>