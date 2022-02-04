UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Oppose Politicization Of COVID-19 Origins - Joint Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China expressed in a joint statement on Friday their opposition to the politicization of the origins of the coronavirus and called everyone to join the work of scientists across the world.

"The parties oppose the politicization of this issue.

The Russian side welcomes the joint work of China and the WHO to establish the source of the new coronavirus infection and supports the China-WHO joint report on this issue. The parties call on the international community to jointly uphold a serious scientific approach in the course of research on the origin of the coronavirus," the statement, published in the Kremlin website, read.

