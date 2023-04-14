Russia, China Preparing Deal Facilitating Trips of Tourist Groups Between States- Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russia and China are preparing a new agreement on visa-free travel for tourist groups, which suggests reducing the minimum number of groups from five to three people and increasing the period of their visa-free stay, Aleksey Klimov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's consular department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Together with the Chinese side, a new agreement is being prepared for signing, providing for a reduction in the minimum composition of tourist groups from five to three people, an increase in the period of their visa-free stay from 15 to 21 days and the introduction of electronic document management," Klimov said.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has been taking steps to restart the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental agreement on visa-free group tourist trips signed in 2000, which was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, the diplomat said.

Additionally, Klimov said that Russia is regularly discussing the liberalization of the visa regime with China, noting that Moscow is set to continue working with Beijing and reaching substantive agreements.