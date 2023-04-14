UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Preparing Deal Facilitating Trips Of Tourist Groups Between States- Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Russia, China Preparing Deal Facilitating Trips of Tourist Groups Between States- Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russia and China are preparing a new agreement on visa-free travel for tourist groups, which suggests reducing the minimum number of groups from five to three people and increasing the period of their visa-free stay, Aleksey Klimov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's consular department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Together with the Chinese side, a new agreement is being prepared for signing, providing for a reduction in the minimum composition of tourist groups from five to three people, an increase in the period of their visa-free stay from 15 to 21 days and the introduction of electronic document management," Klimov said.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has been taking steps to restart the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental agreement on visa-free group tourist trips signed in 2000, which was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, the diplomat said.

Additionally, Klimov said that Russia is regularly discussing the liberalization of the visa regime with China, noting that Moscow is set to continue working with Beijing and reaching substantive agreements.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Beijing Visa From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

60 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC ..

Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC call for supporting children o ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transactions Thursday

9 hours ago
 AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end o ..

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of January 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.