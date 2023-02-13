Russia, China Preparing Meeting Between Lavrov, New Chinese Foreign Minister - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Moscow and Beijing are working on organizing the first meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his new Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.

"Currently, the foreign ministries of the two countries are working on options for organizing the first personal contact.

There is also a mutual commitment to expand meetings at other levels," Rudenko said.

Rudenko noted that the top diplomats of the two countries were also actively developing cooperation in a rapidly changing international environment.

The official recalled that on January 9, Lavrov had his first telephone conversation with Qin, during which the Russian minister invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Russia at a convenient time.