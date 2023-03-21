Russia, China Preparing New Transport Projects - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China are preparing new projects that will significantly increase the transportation potential of the Trans-Siberian and Trans-Asian routes, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"Last year, traffic was opened along the automobile and railway crossings across the Amur River.

New projects are being prepared that will significantly increase the transportation potential of the Trans-Siberian and Trans-Asian routes," Mishustin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow.

In the new geopolitical conditions, transport and logistics corridors are becoming more important and the need for developing cross-border infrastructure is increasing, the official added.