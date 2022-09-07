Russia, China Preparing Putin-Xi Meeting at SCO Summit in Samarkand - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia and China are actively preparing a meeting of the two countries' leaders on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Samarkand, scheduled for September 15-16, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov said on Wednesday.

"In less than 10 days, our leaders will meet again at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand, we are actively preparing for it," Denisov said in an interview with Russian reporters, adding that a serious full-fledged meeting of the leaders with a detailed agenda is planned.

Bilateral visits by the leaders of Russia and China are not planned yet, the diplomat added.