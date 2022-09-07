UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Preparing Putin-Xi Meeting At SCO Summit In Samarkand - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Russia, China Preparing Putin-Xi Meeting at SCO Summit in Samarkand - Russian Ambassador

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia and China are actively preparing a meeting of the two countries' leaders on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Samarkand, scheduled for September 15-16, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov said on Wednesday.

"In less than 10 days, our leaders will meet again at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand, we are actively preparing for it," Denisov said in an interview with Russian reporters, adding that a serious full-fledged meeting of the leaders with a detailed agenda is planned.

Bilateral visits by the leaders of Russia and China are not planned yet, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Russia China Beijing Shanghai September Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

1 hour ago
 Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

10 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

10 hours ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

10 hours ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.