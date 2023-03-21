Russia, China Promoting Idea of Forming Unified Global Counter-terrorism Front - Document

Russian and China are condemning terrorism and any interference in internal affairs under the pretext of the fight against terrorism, as well as promoting the idea of forming a unified counter-terrorism front with the central role of the United Nations, according to the joint statement of the two countries published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian and China are condemning terrorism and any interference in internal affairs under the pretext of the fight against terrorism, as well as promoting the idea of forming a unified counter-terrorism front with the central role of the United Nations, according to the joint statement of the two countries published on Tuesday.

"The parties are condemning any form of terrorism, promoting the idea of forming unified global counter-terrorism front with the central coordination role of the United Nations, standing against the politicization and double standards in the fight against terrorism and extremism, condemning the practice of interference in nations' internal affairs under the pretext of the fight against international terrorism and extremism as well as attempts to use terrorist and extremist group for geopolitical purposes," the statement said.�