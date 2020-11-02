Russia, China Promoting International Cooperation to Research COVID-19 - Chinese Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) China and Russia are promoting international cooperation on the coronavirus response, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People Congress of China, Li Zhanshu, said on Monday.

"China and Russia are actively promoting international anti-epidemic cooperation, including the development of drugs and vaccines against the coronavirus. Together we support the World Health Organization, and clearly affirm our approaches to the whole world," Li Zhanshu said during the sixth meeting of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation of the Federal Assembly of Russia and the Chinese National People's Congress.

According to Li, China is grateful for the support amid the defamation of China due to COVID-19.

In April and May, China sent humanitarian aid to Russia. The joint fight against the coronavirus infection in the spirit of solidarity and mutual assistance fully demonstrated the high level and special nature of the Sino-Russian relations.

US President Donald Trump often calls coronavirus the "Chinese virus" in his public speeches, accusing China of failing to contain the spread of the disease, cover-ups and an untimely response. The Chinese authorities have repeatedly stated that from the very beginning, they had an open and responsible position regarding the publication of data on COVID-19.