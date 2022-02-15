UrduPoint.com

Russia-China Rapprochement Reality That Impacts NATO Security - Secretary General

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Russia-China Rapprochement Reality That Impacts NATO Security - Secretary General

The rapprochement between Russia and China, including in the military and diplomatic spheres, is a reality that has an effect on the security of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance's head, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The rapprochement between Russia and China, including in the military and diplomatic spheres, is a reality that has an effect on the security of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance's head, said on Tuesday.

"The reality is that China and Russia have come closer and closer over the last years, they are exercising together, they are working very closely together in the diplomatic domain, in the UN Security Council, but we also see how they conduct more and more exercises over the last years, including recent joint exercises with Iran in the Indian ocean. So, of course, these are realities that have taken place over some time and they impact our security," Stoltenberg told a briefing ahead of a NATO defense ministers meeting.

Related Topics

India NATO United Nations Iran Russia China Alliance

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Uni ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Union Fortress 8 military parade

22 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on National Day

37 minutes ago
 HCSTSI President strongly criticizes HAD, WASA inc ..

HCSTSI President strongly criticizes HAD, WASA incompetence in maintaining clean ..

1 minute ago
 DC visits Rural Revenue & Record Center Taxila

DC visits Rural Revenue & Record Center Taxila

1 minute ago
 LPR Says Its Servicemen Killed in Donbas After Ukr ..

LPR Says Its Servicemen Killed in Donbas After Ukrainian Sniper Opened Fire

1 minute ago
 Syrian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia Soon - Amb ..

Syrian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia Soon - Ambassador

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>