Russia-China Rapprochement Reality That Impacts NATO Security - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The rapprochement between Russia and China, including in the military and diplomatic spheres, is a reality that has an effect on the security of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance's head, said on Tuesday.

"The reality is that China and Russia have come closer and closer over the last years, they are exercising together, they are working very closely together in the diplomatic domain, in the UN Security Council, but we also see how they conduct more and more exercises over the last years, including recent joint exercises with Iran in the Indian ocean. So, of course, these are realities that have taken place over some time and they impact our security," Stoltenberg told a briefing ahead of a NATO defense ministers meeting.