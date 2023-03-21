UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Reaffirm Importance Of Full Resumption Of Iranian Nuclear Deal - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Russia, China Reaffirm Importance of Full Resumption of Iranian Nuclear Deal - Statement

Russia and China support full resumption of the Iranian nuclear deal, the two countries said in a joint statement published by the Kremlin on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China support full resumption of the Iranian nuclear deal, the two countries said in a joint statement published by the Kremlin on Tuesday.

"The parties reaffirm the importance of promptly resuming the full and effective implementation of the Agreement on the Iranian Nuclear Program and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, in connection with which they called on all parties concerned to take political decisions that would contribute to a positive outcome of negotiations on the resumption of the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the statement read.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia China Nuclear All Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dum ..

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dump Water From Fukushima NPP - S ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, de ..

Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, developed Balochistan: Governor ..

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements ..

Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements of Ramazan

11 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified inte ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified interactive platform to link Dubai ..

22 minutes ago
 TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Gov ..

TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Government Websites - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.