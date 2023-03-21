Russia, China Reaffirm Importance of Full Resumption of Iranian Nuclear Deal - Statement

Russia and China support full resumption of the Iranian nuclear deal, the two countries said in a joint statement published by the Kremlin on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China support full resumption of the Iranian nuclear deal, the two countries said in a joint statement published by the Kremlin on Tuesday.

"The parties reaffirm the importance of promptly resuming the full and effective implementation of the Agreement on the Iranian Nuclear Program and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, in connection with which they called on all parties concerned to take political decisions that would contribute to a positive outcome of negotiations on the resumption of the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the statement read.