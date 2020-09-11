UrduPoint.com
Russia, China Reject US' Unilateral Actions Aimed At Iranian Nuclear Deal Collapse- Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:04 PM

Russia and China oppose unilateral actions of the United States aimed at the destruction of the joint comprehensive action plan (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a joint press conference following a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russia and China oppose unilateral actions of the United States aimed at the destruction of the joint comprehensive action plan (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a joint press conference following a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Today we discussed the situation around the joint comprehensive action plan to resolve [the situation around] the Iranian nuclear program. And of course we, Russia and China, as well as the overwhelming majority of UN Security Council members, reject Ameirican attempts to dismantle this most important international agreement for the world, which was approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2231", Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that both countries do not tolerate the illegitimate unilateral actions of the United States in connection with the situation around Iran's nuclear program.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

