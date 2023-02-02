UrduPoint.com

Russia-China Relations Are Mutually Beneficial, Moscow Is Not Subordinate - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Russia-China Relations Are Mutually Beneficial, Moscow is Not Subordinate - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Relations between Russia and China are mutually beneficial and do not put Moscow in a subordinate position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

There are already enough people who want to scare Russia with China, Lavorv said, noting that this is connected with "the desire to prevent us (Russian and China) from cooperating and coordinating either in the economy or in international affairs.

"

"(Russia-China relations) do not define ... Russia as a kind of subordinate. They are mutually beneficial," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.



