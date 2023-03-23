Russia-China Relations at All-Time High -Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Russia-China relations are at an all-time high and he does not see any problems in bilateral ties any time soon.

Medvedev gave an interview to leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"If we characterize our relations as a whole, they are at an all-time high. And I don't see any problems in these relations in the foreseeable future," he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was in Russia on March 20-22 on a state visit, which became his first trip abroad after being re-elected to the post of head of state for a third term. On Monday, the Chinese leader had an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and on Tuesday talks were held with the participation of delegations.

During the visit, a joint statement was signed on a plan to develop the key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.

"The visit (by Xi)... showed... a new level of relations, or strategic partnership and interaction between Russia and China at a new stage," Medvedev, who had taken part in the Russian-Chinese talks in Moscow, said.

He said China has become economy No.1 in the world, adding that even the United States recognizes this.

Medvedev said he believes Russia-China trade will reach $300 billion in 2023-2024.

He said the West does not need an equal partnership with either Russia or China, but wants to dominate.