UrduPoint.com

Russia-China Relations At All-Time High -Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Medvedev

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Russia-China Relations at All-Time High -Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Russia-China relations are at an all-time high and he does not see any problems in bilateral ties any time soon.

Medvedev gave an interview to leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"If we characterize our relations as a whole, they are at an all-time high. And I don't see any problems in these relations in the foreseeable future," he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was in Russia on March 20-22 on a state visit, which became his first trip abroad after being re-elected to the post of head of state for a third term. On Monday, the Chinese leader had an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and on Tuesday talks were held with the participation of delegations.

During the visit, a joint statement was signed on a plan to develop the key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.

"The visit (by Xi)... showed... a new level of relations, or strategic partnership and interaction between Russia and China at a new stage," Medvedev, who had taken part in the Russian-Chinese talks in Moscow, said.

He said China has become economy No.1 in the world, adding that even the United States recognizes this.

Medvedev said he believes Russia-China trade will reach $300 billion in 2023-2024.

He said the West does not need an equal partnership with either Russia or China, but wants to dominate.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin United States March Post Media Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause immin ..

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause imminent

7 hours ago
 Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Feder ..

Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Federal Reserve hike

7 hours ago
 President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab heads of state

8 hours ago
 US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals ..

US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend achievements of Dubai Future D ..

9 hours ago
 US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of R ..

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.