Russia-China Relations At Best Stage Of Their Development - Chinese Vice Culture Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 08:40 AM

Russia-China Relations at Best Stage of Their Development - Chinese Vice Culture Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Current relations between Russia and China are at the best stage of their development in history, Chinese Vice Culture Minister Zhang Xu said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Federal Agency for Tourism held a meeting of the sub-commission on cooperation in the field of tourism of the Russian-Chinese Commission for Humanitarian Cooperation in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok.

"Under the leadership of the two states, China and Russia ... are in the best period of their development in history," the deputy minister said, opening the meeting.

He recalled that 2019 marks 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China and 70 years since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Beijing and Moscow.

