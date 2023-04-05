Close
Russia-China Relations Based On Agreements Reached By Two Leader - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Russia-China Relations Based on Agreements Reached by Two Leader - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The relations between China and Russia are guided by the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that Chinese ambassador to the European Union Fu Cong said ahead of talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron that the statement that Russia and China relations have 'no limit' is only 'rhetoric.

'

"We are guided by the content and spirit of the contacts that took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping recently in Moscow," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.

