BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Relations between Moscow and Beijing are currently at an unprecedentedly high level, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"The decisions made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President (Xi Jinping) have defined strategic guidelines for stepping up cooperation in eight priority areas. The governments of Russia and China have launched a coordinated effort to implement the agreements reached at the highest level," Mishustin told the meeting with Li Qiang, the premier of the State Council of China.

Mishustin said that relations between Russia and China "are at an unprecedentedly high level, characterized by mutual respect for each other's interests, by the intention to jointly respond to new challenges that are associated with increasing turbulence in the international arena and the illegal sanctions pressure from the collective West."

"As our Chinese friends say, unity makes it possible to move mountains," the Russian prime minister said.