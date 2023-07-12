Russia-China Relations Not Directed Against 3rd Countries, Alliances - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Relations between Russia and China is not directed and has never been directed against third countries and alliances, these relations bring peace and stability in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Following the first say of the NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday, the leaders said in a joint communique that deepening the partnership between China and Russia is contrary to the values and interests of the alliance. In response, Peskov said that such statements indicate a misunderstanding of the essence of Russian-Chinese relations.

"I just said that our relations are in no way directed and have never been directed against third countries or against any alliances ... These relations really bring peace, they bring stability in the region, they create prosperity for the peoples of the two countries," Peskov told reporters.