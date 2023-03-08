Russia-China Relations Not 'Love Affair,' Will Not Become Similar to NATO Allies - Haines

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Wednesday that the Russia-China relationship has limitations and therefore is not a "love affair" that is able to become a kind of alliance similar to NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Wednesday that the Russia-China relationship has limitations and therefore is not a "love affair" that is able to become a kind of alliance similar to NATO.

"It (the relationship) is continuing to deepen ... although I hesitate to characterize it as a love affair. There are some limitations that we would see on where they would go in that partnership. We don't see them becoming kind of allies the way we are with allies in NATO, but nevertheless, we do see increasing across every sector," Haines told a Senate hearing.