Russia-China Relations Strong, Unaffected by External Influence - Putin

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that relations between Russia and China are strong, stable and unaffected by outside influence.

"The ties between Russia and China are strong and stable, they are not affected by outside influence and have a very good development potential," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil.

"This is, indeed, a fully-fledged strategic partnership," Putin stressed.