Russia-China Relations Withstood New Tests, Kept Right Direction- Chinese Foreign Minister

TUNXI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Relations between Russia and China have withstood new tests of the changing international situation and have maintained the right direction since the beginning of the year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"Since the beginning of this year, Chinese-Russian relations have withstood new tests of serious changes in the international situation, and have maintained the right direction and a steady development trend," Wang said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov is paying a two-day visit to China. The agenda includes the minister's participation in the third Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan's Neighboring Countries, among other things.