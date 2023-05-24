Russia, China Repulse Desire of States to Impose Their Will Via Sanctions - Prime Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia and China are repulsing the desires of several countries to impose their will on independent states by introducing sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"I am confident that Russia and China will resolutely repulse these dangerous aspirations (of countries trying to impose their will through sanctions) and create favorable conditions for confident progress towards our common strategic goals," Mishustin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.