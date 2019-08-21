Russia, China Request UNSC Meeting Over US Medium-Range Missile Test - Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russia and China had requested a UN Security Council meeting over Washington's plans to test and deploy medium-range ground missiles, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Today, together with the Chinese colleagues, we requested a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with US statements about its plans to test and deploy medium-range missiles," Polyanskiy said.

Polyanskiy added that the council's meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

In February, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which required that the United States and Russia eliminate and permanently forswear all nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310-3,417 miles).

This triggered a six-month withdrawal process, which was completed on August 2. As a response to Washington's actions, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in July suspending his country's participation in the accord. This came after both sides accused each other multiple times of violating the INF.