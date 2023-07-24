Russia, China Resist Hegemonic Actions Abusing Minority Interests - Security Council Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday at a meeting with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi that Moscow and Beijing oppose the hegemonic actions that protect minority interests under the guise of multilateral mechanisms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday at a meeting with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi that Moscow and Beijing oppose the hegemonic actions that protect minority interests under the guise of multilateral mechanisms.

"In the current situation, Russia and China actively practice multilateralism, jointly oppose the policy of unilateral actions and oppose hegemonic actions that use multilateral mechanisms as a pretext to protect the interests of a minority of countries," Patrushev said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Russia and China contribute to the protection of the rights and interests of developing countries, as well as to the maintenance of peace, the official added.