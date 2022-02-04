Russia, China Say Concerned About AUKUS Security Partnership in Asia-Pacific - Declaration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China on Friday said that they were concerned about the establishment of the trilateral security partnership by the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia (AUKUS), as this action affects the strategic stability and goes out of tune with the security agenda in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The sides are seriously concerned about the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom (AUKUS), which provides for deeper cooperation between its members in areas involving strategic stability, in particular their decision to initiate cooperation in the field of nuclear-powered submarines," Moscow and Beijing said in a joint declaration.

The sides expressed their mutual understanding that "such actions are contrary to the objectives of security and sustainable development of the Asia-Pacific region, increase the danger of an arms race in the region, and pose serious risks of nuclear proliferation."

Moscow and Beijing opposed these actions and called on AUKUS to adhere to their commitment on nuclear and missile nonproliferation and to jointly maintain peace and stability in the region.