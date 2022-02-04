(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China on Friday declared their friendship has no borders and is not affected by any changes in the international environment and third countries.

"The friendship of two countries has no borders, there are no restricted zones in cooperation, strengthening of bilateral strategic cooperation is not directed against third countries and is not affected by the volatile international environment and situational changes in third countries," Moscow and Beijing said in a joint declaration.

Moscow and Beijing reaffirmed that "Russia-China interstate relations of the new type are superior to any military and political alliances of the Cold War era."