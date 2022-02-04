Russia, China Say US Biological Weapons Raises Concern, Poses Threat to National Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China in a joint statement released on Friday said that biological warfare of the United States and its allies raises deep concerns and threatens Moscow and Beijing's national security, while calling on Washington to abide by international law regarding chemical and nuclear weapons.

The text of the joint statement of Russia and China on international relations ushering in a new era was published on the Kremlin website.

"The sides emphasize that domestic and foreign bioweapons activities by the United States and its allies raise serious concerns and questions for the international community regarding their compliance with the BWC (the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction)," the statement read.

Russia and China agreed that US biological warfare poses a severe threat to the national security of both countries, while calling on the United State and its allies to "act in an open, transparent, and responsible manner" in this field.

"Russia and China insist that the United States, as the sole State Party to the Convention that has not yet completed the process of eliminating chemical weapons, accelerate the elimination of its stockpiles of chemical weapons," the statement added.

The sides also welcomed the adoption of the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapons States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races.

"(The parties) believe that all nuclear-weapons States should abandon the cold war mentality and zero-sum games, reduce the role of nuclear weapons in their national security policies," the statement said, calling for effective steps to reduce the risks of nuclear wars and armed conflicts between countries having nuclear capabilities.