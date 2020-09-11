UrduPoint.com
Russia, China See Attempts To Put ASEAN Members At Odds - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:41 PM

Russia, China See Attempts to Put ASEAN Members at Odds - Lavrov

Russia and China have noticed attempts to bring discord into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with an aim to instigate regional tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russia and China have noticed attempts to bring discord into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with an aim to instigate regional tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

"We have expressed support for the ASEAN-centric regional security architecture for promoting a unifying agenda, and maintaining a consensus-based approach to decision-making ... We see attempts to bring discord in the ranks of ASEAN members for the same purpose � to drift away from consensus-based methods and instigate confrontation in the region," Lavrov said.

More Stories From World

